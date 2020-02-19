NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2,711.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 586,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 80,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 62,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 226,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 78,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

