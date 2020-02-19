NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,288. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

