NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 243,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

