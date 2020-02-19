NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MasTec by 49.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 28.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in MasTec by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. 22,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

