Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, 2,947,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,011,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.