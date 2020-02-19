NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.97

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.97 and traded as high as $100.50. NK Lukoil PAO shares last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 40,702 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUKOY. ValuEngine lowered NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. VTB Capital lowered NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,006,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

