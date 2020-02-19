Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 267,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,655,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,343,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

