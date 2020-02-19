Nike (NKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2020 – Nike was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Nike is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Nike was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Nike is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

1/21/2020 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Nike was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Nike was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Nike is now covered by analysts at Consumer Edge. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nike was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nike was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nike was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,708. The firm has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

