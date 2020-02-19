Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:NEXS opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.24. Nexus Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.03).
About Nexus Infrastructure
