Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NEXS opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.24. Nexus Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.03).

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

