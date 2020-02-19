Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 229,147 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 312,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.