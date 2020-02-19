Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $194,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 456,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -141.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

