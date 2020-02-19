NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.68. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

