NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.21-2.21 EPS.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,735. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

