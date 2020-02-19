Newton Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $3.27 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

