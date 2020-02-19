Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.40 ($2.94).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NRR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 189.60 ($2.49). The stock had a trading volume of 531,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a market cap of $580.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.10%.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

