Newmont Goldcorp Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Newmont Goldcorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Newmont Goldcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

