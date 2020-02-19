NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$61.49 and last traded at C$61.47, with a volume of 63260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.48. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.