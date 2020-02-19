New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,705 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

