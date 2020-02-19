New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,210 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

