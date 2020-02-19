New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17 Million Stock Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,298 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDCO stock remained flat at $$84.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDCO. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

