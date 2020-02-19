New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,628. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $139,342.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $344,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,022.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $2,341,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

