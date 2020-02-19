New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,002,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,063 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 611,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 527,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

