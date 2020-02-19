New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 39,600 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

