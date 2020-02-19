New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $656,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

New Destiny Mining Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

