NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $341.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $352.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.54 and a 200-day moving average of $292.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $358.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

