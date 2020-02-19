Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.98 ($66.25).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €67.60 ($78.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €39.93 ($46.43) and a 12 month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 65.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.76.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.