National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.97. 2,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,774. The stock has a market cap of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.