National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.25. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6,007 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.88.

About National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

