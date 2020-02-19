Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $273.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $985,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

