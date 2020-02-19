Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 98,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,519,463.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

