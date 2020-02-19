Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.30. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

