Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.27. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 6,925,674 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
