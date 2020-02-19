Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.27. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 6,925,674 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,171,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.