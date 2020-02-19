Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 133,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,514. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

