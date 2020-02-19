Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.36

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $247.36 and traded as high as $284.20. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $282.60, with a volume of 226,305 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €271.01 and a 200 day moving average of €248.56.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

