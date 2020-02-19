M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,594 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $130.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

