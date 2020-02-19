M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,605. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

