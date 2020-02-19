M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $79,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

COP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

