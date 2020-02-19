M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $36,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

