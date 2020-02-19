M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $176,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

MTB stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 750,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,146. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.