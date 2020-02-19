MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

MRC Global stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $859.68 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $123,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $142,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

