MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 126 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,473. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.34. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

