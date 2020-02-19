MOWI ASA/ADR Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Shares of MHGVY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. MOWI ASA/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About MOWI ASA/ADR
