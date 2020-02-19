MOWI ASA/ADR Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. MOWI ASA/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About MOWI ASA/ADR

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

