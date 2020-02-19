Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Morguard Real Estate Inv. traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 44955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.43.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$987,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,651,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,145,514.74.

The stock has a market cap of $770.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.74.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

