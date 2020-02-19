Morgan Stanley Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 133.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 125.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 126.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.