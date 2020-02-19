Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives GBX 315.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.86 ($4.31).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MGAM opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.45. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $856.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

