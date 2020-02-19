More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $61,743.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.93 or 0.03041793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00236799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00151789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

