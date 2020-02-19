Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 189,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,682,507 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $3.00.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Moneygram International news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 70,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

