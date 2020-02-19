Monadelphous Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.22 (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Shares of MND traded down A$0.57 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$16.71 ($11.85). 721,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Monadelphous Group has a 1-year low of A$14.56 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$17.15 and a 200-day moving average of A$16.62.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.