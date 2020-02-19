Monadelphous Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.22 (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of MND traded down A$0.57 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$16.71 ($11.85). 721,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Monadelphous Group has a 1-year low of A$14.56 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$17.15 and a 200-day moving average of A$16.62.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

