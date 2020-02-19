Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.