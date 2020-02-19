Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,100 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 950,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 769,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 114,004 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.09. 118,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.